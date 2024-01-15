Home  >  News

Manibela, Piston to stage protests vs PUV modernization program on Jan. 16

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2024 11:37 PM

Two Philippine jeepney groups mobilize for another protest against the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program.

The protest comes two weeks before transport authorities crack down on operators who have not complied with one of the program’s requirements. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2024
