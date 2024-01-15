Home > News Manibela, Piston to stage protests vs PUV modernization program on Jan. 16 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 15 2024 11:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two Philippine jeepney groups mobilize for another protest against the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program. The protest comes two weeks before transport authorities crack down on operators who have not complied with one of the program’s requirements. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Manibela Piston PUV Modernization Program protest