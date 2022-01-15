Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Philippine laws on product warranty

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2022 08:05 AM

"Failon Ngayon" looks into the implementation of the country's laws on product warranty. The episode also delves into how some customers have difficulty exercising their rights stipulated in the measure. 
