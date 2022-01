Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The Alliance of Health Workers said on Saturday that an estimated 9,000 health workers have been infected with COVID-19 amid a surge in infections.

Robert Mendoza, the group's national president, said this was higher compared to the Department of Health's estimate of 6,000 infections.

Mendoza called on the government to hire health workers en masse, double their salaries, and give them regular plantilla positions to address a labor shortage in the country's healthcare system.

He also urged authorities to distribute health benefits among health workers equally, and not based on whether they were at high, medium, or low risk from COVID-19.