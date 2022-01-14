Home > News Returning Filipinos hit lack of coordination in quarantine process ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 15 2022 02:59 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipinos returning from overseas hit the lack of coordination regarding their quarantine in the Philippines. Authorities admit they are struggling to monitor all of the quarantine facilities for incoming travelers due to staff shortages. More in this report. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 14, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus Read More: quarantine quarantine facilities staff shortages Philippines quarantine overseas Filipinos Bureau of Quarantine Department of Health COVID-19 coronavirus OFWs overseas Filipinos Balikbayans /video/news/01/15/22/ph-allows-entry-of-pinoys-from-high-risk-nations-amid-covid-surge/video/news/01/15/22/healthcare-workers-uneasy-over-shortened-quarantine-period/video/news/01/15/22/latest-covid-19-surge-in-ph-hasnt-peaked-yet-doh/business/01/15/22/analysts-hopeful-omicron-surge-in-ph-ends-within-1q/news/01/15/22/russian-michelin-chef-isinulong-ang-filipino-cuisine-at-tourism