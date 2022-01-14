Home  >  News

Returning Filipinos hit lack of coordination in quarantine process

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2022 02:59 AM

Filipinos returning from overseas hit the lack of coordination regarding their quarantine in the Philippines. Authorities admit they are struggling to monitor all of the quarantine facilities for incoming travelers due to staff shortages. More in this report. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 14, 2022
