Home  >  News

Latest COVID-19 surge in PH hasn't peaked yet: DOH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2022 02:40 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines' COVID-19 surge is not expected to peak anytime soon. That declaration was made by the health department as the country's daily COVID tally hit a new high on Friday. Raphael Bosano has tonight's top story. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 14, 2022
Read More:  COVID-19   COVID-19 surge   Philippines COVID-19 surge   daily COVID tally   coronavirus   DOH   omicron   omicron variant  