Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—An infectious disease pediatrician said on Saturday that parents should make sure their children are vaccinated against COVID-19 and that they should immediately report any infections among them.

Dr. Cecile Maramba-Lazarte told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo that adults could still infect children with the disease, especially those who are immunocompromised.

Lazarte said that any instances of coughing, colds, or fever among children should be treated as COVID-19 symptoms, as they are indistinguishable from the symptoms of other ailments such as the flu. These can still be treated at home with over-the-counter drugs such as paracetamol.

But Lazarte said children should be hospitalized once parents see they have low amounts of oxygen in their blood along with signs of difficulty in breathing.