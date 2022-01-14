Home  >  News

Healthcare workers uneasy over shortened quarantine period

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2022 02:42 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Health officials reduce the prescribed quarantine period in the country to as short as 5 days. But, as Wena Cos tells us, frontline medical workers feel uneasy over the changes. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 14, 2022
Read More:  quarantine   medical workers   prescribed quarantine period   healthcare workers   shorter quarantine period Philippines   shorter isolation period  