Abogado ng balikbayan na di nag-quarantine at nagpamasahe, humarap sa NBI
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 15 2022 08:03 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol
- /news/01/15/22/p1b-payout-for-workers-could-come-by-end-of-january-dole
- /entertainment/01/15/22/ivana-alawi-tests-positive-for-covid-19
- /entertainment/01/15/22/maxene-shares-self-healing-journey-lauds-self-healers
- /sports/01/15/22/volleyball-jao-umandal-to-play-for-bani-jamra
- /video/news/01/15/22/ph-nakapagtala-ng-record-high-39004-covid-19-cases