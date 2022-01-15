Watch more on iWantTFC

Humarap sa National Bureau of Investigation ang abogado ng isa pang balikbayan na imbis na mag-quarantine sa hotel ay umuwi umano at nagpamasahe. Paliwanag ng abogado, napagod ang kaniyang kliyente dahil as mahabang flight mula Amerika. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Sabado, 15 Enero 2021.