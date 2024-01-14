Home  >  News

Lowest PH temperature in 2024 recorded in Baguio

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2024 10:20 PM | Updated as of Jan 14 2024 11:22 PM

Temperature in Baguio City dropped to 12.8° Celsius on Sunday, the lowest recorded so far in 2024.

Also on Sunday, the mercury dropped to 20.2°C in Metro Manila, the coldest temperature in the National Capital Region in the year.

According to the outlook of state weather bureau PAGASA, cold weather is expected to persist for the rest of the week. 

