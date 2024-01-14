Home > News Lowest PH temperature in 2024 recorded in Baguio ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 14 2024 10:20 PM | Updated as of Jan 14 2024 11:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Temperature in Baguio City dropped to 12.8° Celsius on Sunday, the lowest recorded so far in 2024. Also on Sunday, the mercury dropped to 20.2°C in Metro Manila, the coldest temperature in the National Capital Region in the year. According to the outlook of state weather bureau PAGASA, cold weather is expected to persist for the rest of the week. Metro Manila records coldest temperature yet in 2024, Amihan season Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Tagalog news Read More: Weather cold weather temperature baguio PAGASA Baguio City Metro Manila amihan