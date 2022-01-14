Watch more on iWantTFC

Vice Presidential aspirant Walden Bello "will be the first to go to opposition" should both he and Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. win in their respective positions in the 2022 national elections.

In an interview in Teleradyo, Bello said he "cannot work with a president Marcos."

"That should be made very clear na the return of a Marcos to power is not something I could accept," Bello said.

Bello previously said he was running to challenge the "axis of evil" of the Marcoses and the Dutertes. Marcos Jr, will be running alongside President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte, who is running for Vice President.

Should Marcos Jr., the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. win the polls, Bello stressed that it was important to have an opposition candidate check on his platforms, as the former senator was also accused of evading taxes.

"Well sa tingin ko mayroong isang opposition na nakaka-check sa gawain ng isang presidente especially isang Presidente na galing sa Marcos family and sabihin natin, hindi pa nag-apologize ang pamilyang ito. Tax evader ito," Bello said.

He added: "At you know they raped the country for 40 years, nako, kailangan mo talaga ng isang magbabantay diyan in firm opposition. No question about it I would go itno opposition because that would be for the good of the country."