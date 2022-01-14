Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello gave Vice President Leni Robredo a grade of 8 out of 10 when asked how he would rate the incumbent official’s performance as the second-highest official in the Philippines.

Bello, who is running alongside labor leader Leody de Guzman, said it is good that Robredo tried to help as many people as she could during her term despite her office’s limited resources.

“Siguro, 8. Sa tingin ko, napakaliit nung resources ng kanyang opisina, pero sinubukan pa rin niyang tumulong, even with such little resources,” the former lawmaker said.

Bello noted, however, that Robredo should not have attended the Duterte administration’s cabinet meetings.

“8 lang kasi dapat hindi siya sumama sa kabinete ni President Duterte the two times na she was invited. If you remember, first time sumama siya, second time, sumama rin siya. At sa tingin ko masama 'yung mga desisyon na 'yun. It was bad judgment on her part, kaya hindi 10 kung 'di 8 lang,” he explained.

In 2016, Robredo briefly served as secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, but she quit after receiving a text message from then-Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. telling her to desist from attending cabinet meetings.

In 2019, she led the government's anti-narcotics drive for 18 days before being booted out by Duterte.

Bello thinks that joining the Cabinet was a bad decision on Robredo’s part.

“Kasi nga, nung unang-una, alam na natin na nagsisimula na 'yung mga (extrajudicial killings) noon, eh, pero sumama pa rin siya,” he said.

“Yung pangalawa, eh alam naman niya na 'yung presence niya sa Cabinet to be the drug czar was pakulo lang ni Duterte 'yun pero, tinanggap pa rin niya at, nagbigay siya ng legitimacy doon sa kabinete ni Duterte.”

“Sa tingin ko dapat she should have refused from the very start. Kaya mahalagang mahalaga dapat na si Leni Robredo should have been a consistent strong opposition voice to human rights violations,” Bello said.

--Teleradyo, 14 January 2021