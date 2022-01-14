Home  >  News

UE pinagpapaliwanag sa 'pagsuway' ng health break order ng Manila LGU

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2022 07:45 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pinagpapaliwanag ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Maynila ang University of the East matapos umanong suwayin ng unibersidad ang utos na health break para sa lahat ng antas ng mga eskuwelahan sa lungsod. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 14 Enero 2021.
Read More:  COVID-19   academic break   Isko Moreno   Isko   University of the East   health break   Manila   Maynila  