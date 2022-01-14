Adoption process now cheaper with new law: author

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The process of adoption is now less costly after President Rodrigo Duterte signed a law making the process easier and quicker, a lawmaker said Friday.

Duterte on Jan. 6 signed Republic Act 11642, also known as the Domestic Administrative Adoption and Child Care Act, which shall “provide for and allow simpler and inexpensive domestic administrative adoption proceedings and shall streamline services for alternative child care."

“Before, you needed to go through the courts, you need to get a lawyer,” said Northern Samar Representative Paul Daza, one of the law’s authors.

“With this new law, it will be done administratively, through the NACC which is the National Authority for Child Care, which will be attached to the (Department of Social Welfare and Development).

“Today, it takes 2-3 years, sometimes 5 years to adopt. With the new law, the target will be less than 1 year and most likely 6 months to 9 months.”

“And it will be a lot cheaper for families, to be able to adopt now with the new law,” he added.

“In the past, you know, you’ll spend a few hundred thousand because you need to get a lawyer, it depends on how much your lawyer charges you,” Daza said.

“Now, you don’t need a lawyer. So that alone will be more affordable. We think the cost, expenses will be, maybe anywhere from 10-30 percent of what you spend today,” he said.

Safeguards for the protection of children are included in the law.

“We included in the law penalties for trafficking, exploitation,” he said.

For her part, gender and child rights advocate Senator Risa Hontiveros welcomed the passage of the law, saying it is a win for children and adoptive parents.

“Alam natin ang hirap na dinanas ng mga adoptive parents sa ilalim ng lumang proseso ng pag-adopt. Maraming mabubuting loob na Pilipino ang gusto magkupkop ng bata, ngunit nahaharangan dahil sa kupad ng proseso. Sa batas na ito, mas mapapabilis at mapapasimple na ang pagbuo ng mga pamilya,” she said.

--ANC, 14 January 2021