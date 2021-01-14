UK Pinoy hairdresser gets vaccinated, says inoculation 'only way' out of pandemic

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - A Filipino hairdresser in the UK said Thursday vaccination is the only way to end the COVID-19 pandemic as he completed his inoculation.

Grant Gannaban-O'Neill, who served as a nurse in the Philippines, said he was eligible for the immunization as he works for a homecare with a 150-bed capacity.

"Medyo may halong takot nung una pero I know to end this pandemic kailangan magpavaccine...Ang vaccine po ay kailangan upang maiwasan ang sakit. This is the only way para makalabas tayo sa pandemyang ito," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There was fear at first but I know that in order to end this pandemic, we need to get vaccinated. A vaccine is needed to prevent sickness. This is the only way we can come out of this pandemic.)

Gannaban-O'Neill said he experienced fever and sore muscles a day after getting 2 vaccine doses, the latest being Jan. 8.

"We were advised by the nurse na mas severe 'yung mafi-feel namin na pagbabago. Ganun naman nga 'yung nangyari. Only for a day tapos 'yung mga kasu-kasuan masakit tapos 'yung pinagturukan medyo heavy na talaga," he said.

(We were advised by the nurse that we'll feel a more severe change, which was what happened only for a day. My muscles were sore and the injection site was really heavy.)

"I know it’s not gonna last but it’s a normal na proseso ng bakuna (process of the vaccine). After a day nawala na po (it was gone)."

Gannaban-O'Neill said he was the first in his county to get vaccinated as the UK prioritized areas with the highest cases.

The UK on Wednesday announced a record of 1,564 daily virus fatalities, the first time the death toll has passed 1,500 in a 24-hour period during the pandemic.