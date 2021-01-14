Home  >  News

Senators blast House panel's efforts to amend Constitution sans Senate role

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2021 10:21 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Lawmakers from both chambers of the Philippine Congress clash over a congressman's remark that a panel in the lower chamber tackling proposed constitutional amendments is now working as a constituent assembly. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 14, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Senate   House of Representatives   1987 Constitution   constitutional amendments   charter change  