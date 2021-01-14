Home  >  News

January quarantine classifications stay despite new COVID-19 variant

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2021 04:16 PM

Quarantine classifications for January will remain unchanged, Malacañang said on Thursday, even after local scientists detected the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant in a Filipino who just returned home from Dubai. Watch part of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque' press briefing here. 
 
