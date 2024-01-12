Home > News Catholic bishop wary of signature drive for charter change ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 13 2024 01:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Philippine Catholic bishop urged Filipino voters to be more discerning of attempts to get their support for a people’s initiative to amend the country’s constitution. That’s amid the claim by several lawmakers that there is growing clamor for charter change. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight charter change constitutional amendments 1987 Constitution