Catholic bishop wary of signature drive for charter change

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2024 01:32 AM

A Philippine Catholic bishop urged Filipino voters to be more discerning of attempts to get their support for a people’s initiative to amend the country’s constitution.

That’s amid the claim by several lawmakers that there is growing clamor for charter change. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2024
