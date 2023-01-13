Home  >  News

Marcos inuudyok na makipag-usap kay Zelensky

Posted at Jan 13 2023 11:15 PM | Updated as of Jan 13 2023 11:51 PM

MAYNILA—Hinihikayat ng isang eksperto si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na tanggapin ang call request ni Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky ukol sa Ukraine-Russia war.

Ayon sa embahada ng Ukraine sa Malaysia kamakailan, nahihirapan silang humingi ng pagkakataon na makausap ni Zelensky si Marcos.

Ayon kay Renato de Castro, professor ng international studies sa De La Salle University, nasa kay Marcos kung tatanggapin niya ang tawag.

Ang polisiya ng bansa sa pagitan ng Ukraine at Russia ay "critical neutrality", aniya, pero nagkondena ang Pilipinas sa pananakop ng Russia noong nakaraang administrasyon.

Ayaw rin umano ng administrasyon na maakusahan ng Russia na pinapanigan ng Pilipinas ang Ukraine, pero consistent ang Pilipinas sa pagboto ng UN resolution sa pagkokondena sa Russia.

Ani De Castro, tanggapin sana ni Marcos ang call request ni Zelensky at ipagbigay-alam ang posisyon ng Pilipinas sa giyera ng Ukraine at Russia.

Sinabi na una ni National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos na pwedeng tanggapin ni Marcos ang tawag ni Zelensky ngunit dapat ulitin kung ano ang posisyon ng Pilipinas sa hidwaan.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Enero 13, 2023

