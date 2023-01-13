Marcos inuudyok na makipag-usap kay Zelensky
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 13 2023 11:15 PM | Updated as of Jan 13 2023 11:51 PM
TeleRadyo, Tagalog news, Ukraine, Russia
- /sports/01/13/23/bleague-pinoy-led-asia-all-stars-impress-in-win-vs-rising-stars
- /sports/01/13/23/m4-blacklist-earn-2nd-straight-finals-appearance
- /sports/01/13/23/after-m4-stint-hesa-zico-part-ways-with-burn-x-flash
- /news/01/13/23/ban-on-liquor-guns-enforced-in-tondo-pandacan-on-sto-nino-feast-day
- /news/01/13/23/caap-installs-cctv-system-in-equipment-room-after-senate-lashing