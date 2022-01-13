Home  >  News

DOH eyes shift to ‘sentinel testing’, as COVID-19 cases surge

Posted at Jan 13 2022 11:12 PM

The Department of Health said it was considering scrapping confirmatory COVID-19 tests for patients and close contacts who are asymptomatic, as laboratories are overwhelmed with test samples. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 13, 2022
