DOH eyes shift to ‘sentinel testing’, as COVID-19 cases surge
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 13 2022 11:12 PM
The World Tonight, ANC, COVID-19, coronavirus, sentinel testing, RT-PCR, PH COVID-19 update
- /video/news/01/13/22/ph-logs-new-record-high-34021-new-covid-19-cases
- /entertainment/01/13/22/1-on-1-eian-rances-on-alexa-brenda-and-facing-criticisms
- /news/01/13/22/doh-iatf-has-approved-shorter-covid-quarantine-period
- /news/01/13/22/doh-iatf-has-approved-shorter-covid-quarantine-period
- /spotlight/01/13/22/fact-check-matatanggal-nga-ba-sa-trabaho-ang-mga-empleyadong-hindi-magpapabakuna-kontra-covid-19