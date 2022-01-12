Home  >  News

DOH defends move to no longer prioritize contact tracing in NCR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2022 01:56 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Contact tracing in Metro Manila will no longer be a priority, despite a sharp rise in the region's COVID-19 cases, the health department said, a decision opposed by the national contact-tracing chief. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   contact tracing   DOH   National Capital Region  