The chairman of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) disclosed he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Ako’y naka-quarantine sa bahay. Ang aking buong pamilya ay infected,” said CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera.



“Pero dahil sa mga tumutulong sa aking doktor, kasama ang pag-telemed, ako’y unti-unting gumagaling,” he said in a televised public briefing.

(I am quarantined at home. My whole family is infected. But because of the doctors helping me, with telemedicine, I am slowly recovering.)

The Philippines this week breached 3 million overall coronavirus infections.

On Wednesday, the country logged its highest number of active cases so far as it also announced 32,246 new COVID-19 cases, data from the health department showed.