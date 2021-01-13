Home  >  News

Velasco meets with political party leaders ahead of charter change hearing

Posted at Jan 13 2021 11:00 AM

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco got the backing of various political party leaders on the eve of a House hearing on his proposal to amend economic provisions in the Constitution.

The chair of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendmanets even said the panel wants to endorse Velasco's measure to the plenary as soon as possible. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2021
