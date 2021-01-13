Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Rescue | Kuha Mo!

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2021 11:20 PM | Updated as of Jan 13 2021 11:22 PM

Tampok sa "Kuha Mo!" ang pagsagip sa isang paslit na na-trap matapos masira ang isang Ferris wheel sa Iloilo City. Matinding problema naman ang nagtulak sa isang lalaki na umakyat at tumungtong sa railings ng isang flyover sa Bacolod City. 
