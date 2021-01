PAGASA warns of flooding in Visayas, southern Mindanao due to LPA

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - A low pressure area on Wednesday will bring scattered rains and possible flooding or landslides in Visayas and southern Mindanao, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA was last estimated at 210 kilometers south of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur and remains unlikely to develop into a tropical depression, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Sorsogon, and Masbate may experience possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains brought by the LPA and the tail-end of frontal system, Estareja said.

Davao Region and Soccsksargen may also be inundated by severe localized thunderstorms or rains that last 1 to 2 hours, he added.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meantime, will experience isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Temperature in the capital region on Wednesday dropped to 20.7 degrees Celsius as of 5 a.m., while Baguio has recorded 12.2 degrees Celsius as of 2 a.m., Estareja said.