House resumes debates on proposal to amend 1987 Constitution

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2021 10:16 PM

The House of Representatives resumes debates on the proposal to amend the 1987 charter.

Wednesday's session saw some congressmen raising concerns as to why the Senate was not included in the proceedings. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 13, 2021
 
