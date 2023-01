Nurses group backs extension of state of calamity due to COVID-19

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA – The Philippine Nurses Association said it supports the Department of Health’s call for an extension of the declaration of calamity due to COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking with TeleRadyo, the group’s president Melvin Miranda said the declaration needs to be extended because the government has yet to act on a bill creating a Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the country.

“So as we have the currently 15,472 active cases, seemingly we need to pursue yung extension po sana dahil nga po sa hindi pa po naisasabatas yung pagsulong ng bill in the creation of the Center of Disease Prevention and Control,” he said.

He also noted that all nurses and healthcare workers have yet to receive the allowances they are entitled to.

“Binigyan po kami ng datos ng Department of Health since November, we are still on the 54 percent among the supposedly target po of the 98 pct na dapat as of the November 2022 na target. So with that percentage of the distribution and disbursement of the health emergency allowance, from the One COVID Allowance, so we need to consider pa rin po ang pagbibigay ng highest attention,” he said.

“So that this could be also related din doon sa pagpapalawig po sana at extension po ng ating public health emergency,” he added.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has said that he is "very hesitant" to extend the state of calamity in the country due to COVID-19, saying the situation now is far from that.

In an interview with Press Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil, Marcos said "we are not in a state of calamity anymore, technically speaking."

--TeleRadyo, 12 January 2023