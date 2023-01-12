Home > News Many parts of Eastern Visayas still flooded ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 12 2023 10:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC At least five local government units in Eastern Visayas and Mindanao were placed under a state of calamity following the non-stop rains and massive flooding in the regions. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Eastern Visayas Mindanao flooding weather LPA shear line /video/news/01/12/23/43-ncr-cops-summoned-for-alleged-illegal-drug-links/video/news/01/12/23/dnd-afp-chief-present-united-front-amid-controversies/sports/01/12/23/kai-sotto-umiskor-ng-6-sa-pagkatalo-ng-adelaide/entertainment/01/12/23/demi-lovato-posters-banned-in-uk-for-offense-to-christians/entertainment/01/12/23/meet-the-top-3-queens-of-drag-den-ph-season-1