43 Metro Manila cops summoned for alleged illegal drug links

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2023 10:01 PM

Forty-three policemen were summoned by Metro Manila’s police chief for their alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

Some were dismayed by the inclusion of their names in the watchlist. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2023
 
