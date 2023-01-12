Home > News 43 Metro Manila cops summoned for alleged illegal drug links ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 12 2023 10:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Forty-three policemen were summoned by Metro Manila’s police chief for their alleged involvement in illegal drugs. Some were dismayed by the inclusion of their names in the watchlist. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PNP Philippine National Police NCRPO courtesy resignation drug watchlist /video/news/01/12/23/dnd-afp-chief-present-united-front-amid-controversies/sports/01/12/23/kai-sotto-umiskor-ng-6-sa-pagkatalo-ng-adelaide/entertainment/01/12/23/demi-lovato-posters-banned-in-uk-for-offense-to-christians/entertainment/01/12/23/meet-the-top-3-queens-of-drag-den-ph-season-1/business/01/12/23/ntc-warns-vs-buying-pre-registered-sim-cards