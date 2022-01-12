Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

LGUs naghahanda na sa COVID-19 vaccination ng edad 5-11

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2022 07:23 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Naghahanda na ang ilang lokal na pamahalaan sa pagbabakuna ng mga residente nilang 5 hanggang 11 anyos. May ilan namang bakunahan na napurnada dahil nagkakasakit na rin ang mga miyembro ng kanilang vaccination teams. Nagpa-Patrol, Vivienne Gulla. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 12 Enero 2021. 
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   child vaccination   COVID-19 vaccination for children   residents  