Gov't offices na apektado ng COVID surge, dumami pa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2022 07:48 PM | Updated as of Jan 12 2022 07:49 PM

Nadagdagan pa ang mga opisina ng pamahalaan na napilitang magsara dahil sa pagdami ng COVID-19 cases. Pinalawig naman ng ilang LGU ang mga deadline at validity sa mga permit at lisensiya. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 12 Enero 2022


 

