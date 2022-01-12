DILG chief asymptomatic on 3rd bout of COVID

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Interior Secretary Eduardo Año will continue to work while in isolation as he has "[none to very mild symptoms of COVID-19" after contracting the illness a 3rd time, an official said Wednesday.

Año caught the coronavirus for the third time, according to Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

He first tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 and again on Aug. 15, 2020.

"He told me he’s asymptomatic or if he has symptoms (they were) very mild so he said he will continue to work while (in) isolation," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I think just like the rest of the population who were vaccinated and boosted, this will be a mild infection for Secretary Año."