MANILA – COVID-19 vaccination rates in all regions of the Philippines have improved as more people get their jabs amid stay-at-home orders against the unvaccinated, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said Wednesday.

“Sa ating latest na datos po, karamihan po ng ating mga regions, naka-surpass na po ng more than 70 percent yung tinatawag nating first dose, and also yung second dosing nila, malapit nang mag-50 percent,” he told Teleradyo.

“Actually, totally sa nationwide, meron tayong 68.52 percent, na percentage na po yung ating nabakunahan, at meron na po tayong more or less 3.5 million na nabakunahan po ng boosters,” he added.

Galvez attributed the uptick in vaccinations to the decisions of local authorities to restrict the movement of unvaccinated people.

“Maganda po ang naging result, Sir Danny, nung naglabas ng memorandum circular ang ating (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority) na restricting the unvaccinated.”

“Marami ang dumagsa, yun nga ano, nag-usap na kami ng mayors na marami po ang dumagsa na mga unvaccinated doon sa mga vaccination sites,” he said.

“Ganoon din po sa Region 3…nag-ano po sa akin ang Subic na, nag-report po sa akin na talagang ‘no vax no entry,’ ang ginawa po talaga ng mga unvaccinated, ay talagang pumunta po doon, dinagsa po nila yung vaccination site,” he added.

Galvez said unvaccinated people who are caught outside their homes are not arrested but are merely persuaded about the importance of the COVID-19 jab.

“Ang ginagawa po natin hindi po natin inaaresto. Ang ano po natin pinababalik po natin sa kanilang mga bahay, kasi yun po ang directive ni SILG, ang ano natin--nandoon pa rin yung persuasive natin na ano, na measures.”

“So ang ginagawa po natin ay di po natin kinukulong. Ang ginagawa po natin ay binibigyan sila ng advice or ang iba, kino-convince na mabakunahan so dinadala nila sa vaccination site na.”

The Philippines in December held two national vaccination drives in an effort to give more Filipinos the COVID-19 shot.

In the first run, conducted from November 29 to December 3, 10.25 million individuals were vaccinated.

Meanwhile, authorities reported that some 3.76 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were given in the second run of the National Vaccination Days, which was postponed in some areas due to the onslaught of typhoon Odette.

The Philippines fully vaccinated more than 49 million Filipinos by the end of 2021, falling short of its target of giving two doses of the COVID-19 jab to 54 million people by the end of that year.

--TeleRadyo, 12 January 2022