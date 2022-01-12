Watch more on iWantTFC

The interior department said on Wednesday around 5 percent of workers at its central office recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Marami po din ang nagka-COVID, gaya po ng ibang mga frontliners natin. Dito lang po sa central office, out of our 1,124 total employees, meron po kaming 57 na mga nagpositibo," Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Around 5 percent of our employees from the central office ay nagka-COVID."

(Many also got COVID, like some of our frontliners. In the central office alone, out of our 1,124 total employees, 57 were positive. Around 5 percent of our employees from the central office had COVID.)

Most of the coronavirus-stricken workers were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms, and many of them have recovered, he said in a televised public briefing.

"Meron din po kaming mga nag-positive sa mga regions, pero hindi naman po ganoon kadami," Malaya added.

(We also have COVID-positive personnel in other regions, but not that many.)

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has contracted COVID-19 for a third time. He is under isolation and working from home, Malaya earlier said.

"He told me he’s asymptomatic or if he has symptoms (they were) very mild so he said he will continue to work while (in) isolation," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I think just like the rest of the population who were vaccinated and boosted, this will be a mild infection for Secretary Año."