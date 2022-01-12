COVID-19 growth rate sa Bacolod, pumalo ng 250 pct

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Umabot sa 250 porsiyento ang naging growth rate ng COVID-19 sa lungsod ng Bacolod nitong Martes, ayon sa isang doktor na naglilingkod sa nasabing lugar.

“Ang growth rate which is also a significant data, ng January 7 ay 38 percent lang,” sabi ni Dr. Julius Drilon sa Teleradyo. “Nung pagdating ng mga January 11, ay umakyat sa 250 percent ang Bacolod City.”

“Ang Negros Occidental which is the province ay umakyat ng almost 158 percent,” aniya.

Dagdag pa ni Drilon, tumaas rin ang average daily attack rate ng COVID-19 sa kanilang siyudad.

“Ang aming average daily attack rate, which means na kung ilan na tao ang naiinfect per 100,000 population, ang Bacolod ay umakyat din sa 2.66. Ang Negros Occidental ay medyo mababa ng mga 1.55 percent.”

“But all these data and numbers Jeff is telling us one thing: it’s telling us that these numbers will continue to rise. We do not know when it’s going to peak, but definitely it’s going to rise. Again.”

Kuwento pa ng doktor, karamihan sa mga pasyenteng inaalagaan nila sa Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital ay nagpapakita ng mga moderate na sintomas.

Karamihan rin sa mga ito ay hindi bakunado, aniya.

“We have now a total of confirmed positive of around 32 and karamihan sa kanila dito ay moderate to severe, I think two are in mechanical ventilators. But the sad part is, almost 97 percent are unvaccinated.”

Dagdag pa niya, may mga healthcare workers na rin silang tinamaan ng COVID-19.

“The past two weeks of January, umakyat po sa 23 ang nagpositive. Seven ay--puro medical workers po ito, wala po sa support staff—seven ay naka-high risk quarantine, and we suspect na ito ay community transmission.”

Nanawagan si Drilon sa publiko na magpabakuna na kontra COVID-19.

Aniya, dapat sing seryosohin ang banta ng omicron variant

“Let us not take omicron variant as a mild coronavirus. Sa ngayon hindi natin maintindihan kung ito ay omicron o itong delta. But definitely these two variants now are the one predominating the whole ecosystem of positivity.”

“So I am appealing all our kababayan, the whole country for the matter, to have yourself vaccinated. Because we have proven the fact that, and we have proven science that this vaccine works.”

“If not for the vaccine, probably we’re getting more deaths, probably we’ll be getting more admission, and probably at this point it could have overwhelmed the hospitals all over the Philippines,” dagdag pa niya.

--TeleRadyo, 12 January 2022

