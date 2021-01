Side effects from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are 'tolerable’, Pinoy frontliners in US say

Watch also in iWantTFC

Some side effects caused by Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are "tolerable," 2 US-based Filipino health workers who have received the jab said on Tuesday.

Dr. Frederick Troncales and nurse Dennis Ondevilla said they felt muscle pain in the arm where they got the Pfizer shot. Troncales said he also experienced weakness that faded after a day, while Ondevilla said he suffered headache, which faded after he took a pain killer.

"After 24, 36 hours ng pagbakuna, gumanda na rin ang pakiramdam ko. Yes mayroong kaunting side effects, pero tolerable," Troncales said in a public briefing.

(Twenty-four, 36 hours after the vaccination, I felt well. Yes, there are some side effects, but these are tolerable.)

Trocales also said some of his colleagues had allergic reaction after the jab but this was solved with anti-histamine and steroids.

US authorities use a mobile app to monitor those who received the Pfizer vaccine, he said.

