Home  >  News

Research group sees upward trend in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2021 11:06 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Philippine health department urges caution in interpreting COVID-19 data as local researchers observe an upward trend in infections in Metro Manila.

Hospitals in the region also bracing for a possible surge in coronavirus cases following Saturday's Traslacion. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   DOH   COVID-19 cases NCR   OCTA Research Group   Traslacion  