Pateros allots P20M for COVID-19 vaccine procurement

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The town of Pateros in Metro Manila has allotted P20 million for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, its mayor said Tuesday.

The doses will be used to inoculate some 50,000 out of 80,000 residents in the town, Mayor Miguel "Ike" Ponce III said.

"We have to embark on a massive education campaign para maunawaan talaga ng tao ang bakuna dahil para tayong nasa trial stage pa rin," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We have to embark on a massive education campaign so that people can really understand the vaccine because we're still in the trial stage.)

"Ang tao po ay choosy din, sila ay namimili kung anong klase ang bakuna na ating tinitingnan. Ito po ay masusi nating pinag-aaralan."

(People are also picky, they want to choose what kind of vaccine we are eyeing. We're studying this carefully.)