LPA to dampen parts of Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA - A low pressure area on Tuesday will bring scattered rains over Central and Eastern Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA was last estimated 170 kilometers southeast of General Santos City as of 3 a.m., according to PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

"Nananatili pong mababa ang tiyansa na ito ay maging isang bagyo," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It has a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression.)

The northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region and Western Visayas.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience isolated rains due to amihan.