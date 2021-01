Duterte stops mining in southern island in Tawi-Tawi

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte has suspended all mining operations in an island in the country's southernmost province, an official said on Tuesday.

Duterte is “very much concerned” about reports that the Tumbagan Island in Languyan, Tawi-Tawi “has been completely devastated as a result of mining operations,” said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles

“The island at this point has been mined out. And while rehabilitation efforts are underway, the President is issuing a directive to stop any and all mining operation in Tumbagan island, and to step up the rehabilitation of the area by planting more trees, and other efforts,” he told reporters in an online briefing.

