Don't want a COVID-19 shot? Nograles says those on priority list may refuse

Those who are on government's priority list for COVID-19 vaccination are free to reject the shot, an official said on Tuesday, after recent surveys revealed public hesitancy on getting the jabs.

"We will have to have them sign some sort of waiver or an understanding or a document that they understand the implications of them waiving their privilege or their slot to get vaccinated," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Malacañang earlier said the public may not choose which vaccines they would get from the government.

