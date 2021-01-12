Home  >  News

Bentahan ng mga malalaswang video, retrato ng mga estudyante iniimbestigahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2021 08:40 PM

Iniimbestigahan na ng pulisya at Department of Education ang report tungkol sa umano'y talamak na bentahan ng maseselang video at retrato ng mga estudyante para lang may pantustos sa distance learning. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Martes, 12 Enero 2021

