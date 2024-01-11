Shear Line, Amihan to bring rains in eastern Luzon

Watch more on iWantTFC

A newly formed shear line and the surging northeast monsoon or Amihan will bring rains in the eastern section of Luzon Thursday, weather bureau PAGASA said.

The shear line, which forms when the cool Amihan and the warm Easterlies blowing from the Pacific meet, will bring scattered rains in Bicol Region and Quezon.

The weather bureau warned against possible flooding and landslides in these areas during occasions of moderate to at time times heavy rains.

On the other hand, light rains will be experienced in Cagayan Valley and Aurora due to the Amihan.

While generally fair weather will be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, isolated light rains may also be possible.

Visayas and Mindanao will be warm and humid with possible isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

The shear line is forecast to bring rains over Bicol and Eastern Visayas through the weekend, as the strong Amihan will persist.

However, no weather disturbance is seen to affect the country until weekend.