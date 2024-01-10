Home  >  News

Senate energy panel probes Panay power outage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2024 12:55 AM

The Philippine power grid operator insists it followed protocols to address last week's widespread power outage on Panay island.

But Philippine senators probing the incident are looking at possible negligence by the National Grid Corporation. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2024
