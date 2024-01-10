Home  >  News

'Pirma' back in spotlight to push for charter change

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2024 12:52 AM

A controversial advertisement puts the spotlight on a group advocating a people's initiative to amend the Philippine constitution.

The group claims the 1987 charter that replaced a martial law constitution has marginalized many Filipinos. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2024
