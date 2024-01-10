Home  >  News

Marcos, Widodo move to deepen ties in energy, security, defense

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2024 12:53 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine and Indonesian presidents discussed energy and defense cooperating during a meeting in Malacañang.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and visiting Indonesian leader Joko Widodo also touched on rising tensions in the South China Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2024
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Joko Widodo   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   Indonesia   security   defense  