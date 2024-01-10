Home > News Marcos, Widodo move to deepen ties in energy, security, defense ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 11 2024 12:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine and Indonesian presidents discussed energy and defense cooperating during a meeting in Malacañang. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and visiting Indonesian leader Joko Widodo also touched on rising tensions in the South China Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Joko Widodo Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Indonesia security defense