German foreign minister meets with Marcos Jr.

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2024 10:48 PM | Updated as of Jan 11 2024 11:28 PM

China's bullying of the Philippines is discussed in a courtesy call by Germany's foreign minister to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

They also tackled the president's upcoming visit to Germany. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 11, 2024
