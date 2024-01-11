Home > News DOH sees no immediate need to mask up anew ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 11 2024 10:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The compulsory use of face masks is rejected by the Philippine health department despite rising COVID-19 admissions in dozens of countries. It points out that COVID bed occupancy in Philippine hospitals remains low. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 11, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight DOH Department of Health COVID-19 coronavirus