TINGNAN: Grocery product display inayos sa kulay ng watawat

Gracie Rutao, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2022 07:35 AM

Pagkamakabayan ang gimik ng isang merchandiser ng isang supermarket sa Zamboanga City na inspirasyon ang watawat ng Pilipinas.

Hindi mo aakalain nasa supermarket ka kung ganito ang ayos ng mga tinda na bubungad sa yo.

Shelf display ito ng isang brand ng food snacks sa isang supermarket sa Zamboanga City.

Pinairal ang pagiging creative kaya nakuhang lumitaw ang kulay ng bandera ng Pilipinas gamit lang ang mismong packaging ng mga ibinebendang produkto. Umani ng papuri sa social media ang Flag-inspired shelf display post.

Marami ang natuwa sa pagiging nationalistic ng merchandiser, habang marami din ang nanghinayang na kumuha at sirain ang display.

Ayon naman sa dizer, walang problema kahit magulo ang kanilang obra dahil kaya naman nilang ulit-ulitin ang paggawa sa disenyo ng bandera.

Salamin ito ng pagkamakabayan ng mga Pilipino, na kahit sa ganitong paraan, nangingibabaw pa rin ang pagkakaisa sa gitna man ng pandemya.
