Palace notes COVID-19 holiday surge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2021 04:20 PM

Malacañang acknowledged on Monday a surge in coronavirus infections after recent holiday celebrations. 

The Philippines recorded over 1,900 new COIVD-19 cases on Sunday, which is the "highest in 3 weeks if I’m not mistaken," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Mukhang ang figures po ay nagpapakita na tumaas talaga. Hindi po natin talaga maikakaila na nagkaroon tayo ng holiday surge," he told reporters in an online briefing.
 
(It seems the figures show that cases really increased. We cannot deny that we had a holiday surge.)

