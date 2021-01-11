Home  >  News

Lawmakers see no need for charter change to reform party-list law

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2021 10:30 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Philippine House Speaker said proposed amendments to the country's 1987 Constitution may be finalized and put to a vote during a plebiscite in 2022.

The chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments believes their work will move quickly once they open discussions on Wednesday. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 11, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   House of Representatives   Senate   1987 Constitution   charter change   constitutional assembly  